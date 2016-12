A Couple of My Recent Breakout Stock Picks (Short-term 12% & 11% Profits)

There have been SO many stocks that have been breaking out the last two days, so I thought I’d show you a couple. Here’s LGI Homes (LGIH) which has made a 12% move in just a matter of 7 trading days.

Or, how about Abiomed’s (ABMD) nearly 11% in just 8 days?

(Charts courtesy of Stockcharts.com)