Breakout Stock LifeLock (LOCK) Making Its 20%, 10-Day Move

Featured breakout stock, LifeLock (LOCK) managed a nice 20% move in a matter of just 10 days as shown in this chart just posted on Twitter, Stocktwits, Investfeed, Google+ etc.

LifeLock provides identity theft protection services to consumers, and consumer risk management services to enterprises in the United States. It protects its consumer subscribers through monitoring identity-related events, such as new account openings and credit-related applications. For enterprises, the company delivers on-demand identity risk, identity authentication, and credit information about consumers.