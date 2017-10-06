Bullish Chart Pattern Showing Thor Industries’ (THO) 17%, 18-Day Move

Here’s the bullish chart pattern I just posted in the social media for Thor Industries. Thor was featured as a breakout pick in my September 10th subscriber update. By Sept. 13th, the stock broke through my buy point with a vengeance, and to date, it has racked up a $19/share, 17% move– all in just 18 days.

(Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com)

Thor Industries manufactures recreational vehicles, parts and accessories in the United States and Canada.