Bullish Chart Showing Universal Display’s (OLED) 29% Move in Just 10 Days

Here’s the bullish chart I just posted in the social media showing Universal Display’s (OLED) 29% move in just 10 days.

(Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com)

Universal Display makes organic light emitting diode (OLED) components for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. It’s technology is incoporated in the Apple iPhone X.