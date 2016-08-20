Candlestick Chart Showing Acacia’s (ACIA) 81% Move in 9 Days

Attached is a candlestick chart I posted in the social media showing Acacia Communications’ (ACIA) astounding 81% breakout move in just a matter of nine days. Acacia Communications only came public in May of this year.

Amid numerous reports that the company’s stock was priced well below what it should have been priced at, and with its earnings date approaching, I started closely watching the chart for signs it was setting up to break out, and finally mentioned it in my August 3rd subscriber update.

(Chart provided courtesy of Stockcharts.com)

Acacia Communications (ACIA) Inc. provides high-speed coherent interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.