Candlestick Chart Showing Breakout Stock Primerica’s (PRI) 3-day, 20.5% Move

The market’s recent rally has unleashed many of my recent breakout stock picks, one of these is Primerica (PRI). In the case of Primerica, the possible lifting of burdensome financial industry regulations with a new administration was all this stock needed to explode for a 3-day, 20.5% move.

Chart courtesy of IncredibleCharts.com

Primerica distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: term life insurance, investment and savings products, and corporate and other distributed products.