Candlestick Chart Showing Nvidia’s $NVDA 13%+ move in just 12 days.

Here’s the candlestick chart of a big winner, Nvidia Corporation NVDA, that I posted in the social media during market hours on Friday. It shows you just how quickly you can make money in the market if you’re following leading growth stocks, like NVDA, setting up in explosive chart patterns.

Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. The company’s products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets.