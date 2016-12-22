Candlestick Chart Showing Nvidia’s (NVDA) Nearly 13% in Just 7 Days

Nvidia (NVDA) was already on my subscribers’ buy list with a $94.89 buy point when Evercore’s CJ Muse upgraded the stock to “buy” and gave it a $120 price target. Sometimes that’s all it takes to turn a stock that is quietly setting up into monster mover! Here’s a candlestick chart showing Nvidia’s (NVDA) nearly 13% breakout move in just 7 days.

Nvidia is a worldwide visual computing company that operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud-based streaming on gaming devices.