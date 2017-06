Candlestick Chart Showing PayPal’s (PYPL) 24% Move Above My Buy Point.

Here’s the candlestick Chart I just posted on social media sites showing PayPal’s (PYPL) 24% move above my buy point.

(Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com)

Paypal (PYPL) operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants through merchant websites and applications, mobile devices, and offline retail businesses.