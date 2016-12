Candlestick Chart Showing Ubiquiti’s (UBNT) 20% Move in 17 Days

Here’s a candlestick chart I posted in the social media at the end of last week, showing Ubiquiti’s (UBNT) explosive breakout move. In just 17 days, the stock has been able to rack up an impressive 20% move above the buy point I gave my subscribers on July 24th.

(Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com)

Mind you, this is only one of several recent big breakout moves made by some of my stock picks.