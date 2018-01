Chart Pattern Showing Boeing’s (BA) $12/Share Break Out Move on Friday

The chart pattern below shows Boeing’s (BA) $12/share move on Friday. Boeing was just one of one of many top growth stocks on my subscriber watch list that were setting up, and that broke out with abandon last week. Many more top growth stocks are in the process of setting up, so the next few weeks could be very profitable.

(Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com)