Check Out Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Going Into “Beast Mode” for a 31% Move in Just 6 Days

A suprisingly strong earnings release was all Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) needed to go into “beast mode.” Starting from my $49.95 buy point just six days ago, the stock has exploded for a 31% move.

According to Yahoo! Finance, the company sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets.