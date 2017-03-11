Check Out This Candlestick Chart Showing TopBuild Corp’s (BLD) 14.3%, 10-day move.

TopBuild Corp’s (BLD) explosive 14.3%, 10-day move as posted on Twitter, Stocktwits, Facebook, etc.. The stock is only one of several companies participating in the construction/infrastructure-building industry that have been given a boost by the Trump administration.

(Chart provided by Stockcharts.com)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry.

I welcome your comments.

–pj