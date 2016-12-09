Evercore Partners’ (EVR) 34%, 34-Day Breakout Move

Check out Evercore Partners’ (EVR) 34% breakout move as posted today on Twitter, Stocktwits, Investfeed and elsewhere in the social media. The tightening Bollinger bands set the stock up, and the prospect of a less-regulating Trump administration did the rest.

(Stock chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com)

Evercore operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, investment banking and investment management.