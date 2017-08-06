Check Out this Candlestick Chart Showing GrubHub’s (GRUB) 10%+, One-Day Move

Here’s my candlestick chart showing GrubHub’s 10%+ intraday move that was posted in the social media. What makes this trade so nice was that, unlike a lot of stocks that gap up when their earnings are announced, this stock gave you plenty of time to jump on board. By the end of last week it remained 9.76% above my buy point– just a little shy of 10%.

GrubHub provides both an online and separate mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders within the United States.