Here’s Biogen’s (BIIB) Bullish Chart Pattern Showing a $23.54/share 3-Day Move

Here’s the bullish chart pattern Biogen (BIIB) was forming and its massive, $23.54/share move once it hit the buy point mentionoed in my August 20th, subscriber update:

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a biotech company that develops therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases.