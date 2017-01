Stock Chart Showing Broadcom’s (AVGO) 10% Move in Six Days

Check out $AVGO’s 10% move in just six days.

(Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com)

Broadcom Limited (AVGO) designs, develops, and supplies a range of complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.