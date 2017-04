Stock Chart Showing Lam Research’s (LRCX) Recent $20/share, 17% Gain

Here’s a chart showing Lam Research’s (LRCX) recent nearly 17% gain as posted on Twitter and the other social media. The $20/share gain you see here is through Thursday, April 20th, but the stock was up another 0.44% today.

(Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing systems used in the fabrication of integrated circuits.