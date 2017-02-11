Stock Chart Showing MaxLinear’s (MXL) 19% move in 21 days.

Here’s a chart I just posted in the social media showing MaxLinear’s (MXL) 19% move in just a matter of 21 days, beginning with my mention of it in my January 11th subscriber update and continuing through to the close of trading on Friday.

(Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com)

MaxLinear provides integrated, radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communication and data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide.