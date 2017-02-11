Posted on by paulie2323

Stock Chart Showing MaxLinear’s (MXL) 19% move in 21 days.

Here’s a chart I just posted in the social media showing MaxLinear’s (MXL) 19% move in just a matter of 21 days, beginning with my mention of it in my January 11th subscriber update and continuing through to the close of trading on Friday.

Here's MaxLinear's (MXL) 19% move in 21 days.

(Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com)

MaxLinear provides integrated, radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communication and data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *